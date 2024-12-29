Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Mytilineos Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.

About Mytilineos

(Get Free Report)

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mytilineos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mytilineos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.