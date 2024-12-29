Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $30,061.80 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,702.80. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
