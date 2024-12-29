Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $30,061.80 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,702.80. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

