News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. News has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,457,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after acquiring an additional 555,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

