NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NBY opened at $0.58 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

