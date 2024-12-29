Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

PWOD stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 217.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.