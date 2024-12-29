Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$127.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$127.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
