Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 103,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 29,146 shares.The stock last traded at $51.52 and had previously closed at $52.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 1,010,723 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

