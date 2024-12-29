Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 103,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 29,146 shares.The stock last traded at $51.52 and had previously closed at $52.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
