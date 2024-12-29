Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Down 12.7 %

PBMWW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,074. Psyence Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

