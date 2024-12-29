PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.38. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 18,889 shares changing hands.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
