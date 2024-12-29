QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and traded as high as $34.00. QNB shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 2,487 shares trading hands.

QNB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.51.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

