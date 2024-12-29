Robert Gemmell Purchases 20,000 Shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gemmell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.67 per share, with a total value of C$873,396.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.