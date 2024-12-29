Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) vs. Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Head to Head Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Roma Green Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.74 $1.31 million ($0.03) -18.31 Roma Green Finance $9.90 million 0.84 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Dividends

Pharma-Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Roma Green Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.0%. Pharma-Bio Serv pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.81% -4.65% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Roma Green Finance beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Free Report)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.