RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn
RumbleOn Price Performance
Shares of RMBL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. RumbleOn has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.31.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 122.45% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
RumbleOn Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
