Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 67,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Sapiens International has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 451.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,131,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 926,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

