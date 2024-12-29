Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $30,072,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after buying an additional 440,545 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

