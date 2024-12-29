Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 59,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

