Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scientific Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 59,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.52.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scientific Industries
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.