SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
SCYNEXIS Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 256,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,280. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.07.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCYX
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SCYNEXIS
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.