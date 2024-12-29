SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 256,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,280. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

