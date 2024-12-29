Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,430. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Sernova has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.