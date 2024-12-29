Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Drops By 41.3%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

111 Stock Performance

YI opened at $0.74 on Friday. 111 has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get 111 alerts:

About 111

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.