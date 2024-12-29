Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expands By 19.9%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

AOSL traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 481,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,095. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $89,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,140.14. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,261.75. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,065 shares of company stock worth $2,534,690 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

