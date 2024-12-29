Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Expands By 107.7%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $705.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

