Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Expands By 91.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

BKYI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,181. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.