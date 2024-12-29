Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 24.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $34.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

