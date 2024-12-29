Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 24.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.0 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $34.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $41.06.
About Calian Group
