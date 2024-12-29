Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Decreases By 28.6%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

China CITIC Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CHCJY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

About China CITIC Bank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

