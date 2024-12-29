Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Decreases By 46.5%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 1,174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of CHOLF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

