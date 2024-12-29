Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Decreases By 46.5%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 1,174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of CHOLF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
