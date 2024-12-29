Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 19.0%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 82,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

