Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 107.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,600 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the November 30th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 77,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,228. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

