Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Expands By 125.7%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.79. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

