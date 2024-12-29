Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Decreases By 14.4%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 2,069,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Else Nutrition Stock Performance
Else Nutrition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
