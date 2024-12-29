Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Rises By 155.3%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of FEMFF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

FE Battery Metals Company Profile

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

