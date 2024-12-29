Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Rises By 155.3%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of FEMFF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
FE Battery Metals Company Profile
