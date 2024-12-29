Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rises By 112.5%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $29.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

