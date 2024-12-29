Short Interest in Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Expands By 100.0%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GOVB remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Gouverneur Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Gouverneur Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

