Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Declines By 59.0%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMLF remained flat at C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Green Technology Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

