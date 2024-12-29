Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Declines By 20.9%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mynaric Stock Performance
Shares of MYNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,168. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $254.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
Mynaric Company Profile
