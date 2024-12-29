Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Declines By 17.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 1,076,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,367. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

