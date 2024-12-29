Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Expands By 184.7%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
SIRC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
