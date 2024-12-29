Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Drops By 25.5%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ TCTM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.72. 67,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
