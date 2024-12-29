Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Drops By 25.5%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TCTM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.72. 67,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

