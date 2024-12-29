Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Drops By 43.9%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLYPO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.