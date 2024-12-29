Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Increases By 75.0%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VFLO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,481. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,671,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

