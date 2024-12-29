Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Increases By 75.0%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VFLO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,481. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
