Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expands By 89.9%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.25 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIRX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 9,373,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,326. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

