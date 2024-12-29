Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Grows By 180.0%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

