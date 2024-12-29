Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,949,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,304,000.

NYSE:SILA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 263,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.