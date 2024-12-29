Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

