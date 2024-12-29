Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silynxcom Stock Performance

SYNX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. Silynxcom has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communications accessories in Israel, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors; accessories and replacement parts; control boxes; in ear headsets and accessories, and headset systems; radio cables; Silynx apparel and gear products; and specialty products, as well as professional and maintenance support services.

