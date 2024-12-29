Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 20,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,951. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

