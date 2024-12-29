Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Sonim Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
