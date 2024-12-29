Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

