Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.6 %
Sonoco Products stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
