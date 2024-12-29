Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spear Alpha ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spear Alpha ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Spear Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,734. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

