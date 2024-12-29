Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,453.31. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $182,749.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,450.16. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714 in the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SPIR opened at $14.51 on Friday. Spire Global has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.