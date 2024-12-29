Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 2,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $77,296,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $39,969,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 758,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

